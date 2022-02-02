Prep wrestling roundup: Blue Springs South gets three pins but falls to Liberty North

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South wrestling team got three pins and a decision but had to surrender 24 points with four open weight classes in a 53-27 Suburban Big Eight loss to host Liberty North Tuesday.

Danny Hampton (132), Trey Greiner (160) and Callen Smithpeter (285) each recorded pins for the Jaguars. Smithpeter took just 44 seconds to get his fall over Mason Tavares.

Tyler Barkley-Fields edged James Lovelady 8-5 and Cale Martin (106) won by forfeit for South’s other wins.

OAK GROVE 54, HARRISONVILLE 27: Oak Grove posted six wins by fall to defeat host Harrisonville in an MRVC West match Tuesday.

Rudy Whitehead (132), Jordan Hall (138), Haiden Armstrong (152), Carson Smith (160), Brendan Griffin (182) and Zander Brinegar (195) all recorded pins for the Panthers, who also had three forfeit wins.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 36, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 30: Raymore-Peculiar won the last two matches by decision to break a 30-all tie and claim a Suburban Big Eight win over the host Broncos.

Ryan McNeel (132) got a 39-second pin to tie it for North, but Seth Hooper (138) lost 18-13 to Ray-Pec's Eli Van Trump and Owen Barnhill (145) was stopped 15-8 by Bryce Gatlin.

Hank Natali (220) and Trevor Taylor (285) also won by fall for North, and Trey Robinson (152), Zac Scherer (106), Asher Fieldhaus (113) and Paden Cole (126) each won decisions.

ST. MICHAEL SWEEPS: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic swept all three opponents in a quad meet Tuesday at Summit Christian Academy.

The Guardians topped Summit Christian 66-12, Agape Academy 54-25 and University Academy 72-0.

Lucas Barry (120), Blaise Rastorfer (138), Lucas Estes (152), Zach Berry (195) and Gunnar McTamney (220) each had pins in the win over Agape. Rastorfer, Estes, Berry and McTamney all won by fall in the only matches contested against SCA.

Estes and Joseph Rizzi (182) won by fall in the only two matches on that mat against University Academy.