Blue Springs' Kempf makes most of her last chance for state berth

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Blue Springs senior Rhian Kempf remembers how she was injured just shortly before the district tournament in 2021, derailing her season.

So the 2021-22 season was her last chance to make the Missouri State High School Girls Wrestling Championships.

She made sure she made the most of it as she was one of four Eastern Jackson County wrestlers to win their weight division and claim first place at the Class 1 District 4 girls tournament Saturday at Oak Park High School.

Others to win their brackets from the area included Grain Valley’s Sevreign Aumua (149 pounds), William Chrisman’s Kiara Boldridge (285) and Fort Osage’s Haley Ward (159).

Six others from Eastern Jackson County qualified for state as participants with top-four finishes. Those who punched their ticket to state included Chrisman’s Mary-Mae McMillan (194) and Cossette Jorgensen (159); Fort Osage’s Aroma Marrufo (120) and Gabrielle Doughty (174); Blue Springs’ Mady Banker (130); and Blue Springs South’s Gabby Hampton (110).

Kempf pinned St. Joseph Benton’s Tatum Levendahl in the 135-pound semifinals before having an instant classic match with Platte County’s Audrey Call. They traded the lead three times before Kempf got a throw and a pin in 3:53 to capture a No. 1 seed for the state tournament.

“I have been in a lot of competitive matches this year, but this match was by far the most entertaining,” Kempf said. “It was just back and forth throwing each other until I could finally get her to stay on her back.

“I knew this was my last chance to go to state and I knew I was going to get there by any means.”

Banker also will go to the state tournament for the first time. She defeated Mid-Buchanan’s Molly Stanton 4-2 with an overtime takedown in the bubble match. She fell to Smithville’s Emily Knight 4-2 in the third-place bout.

Ward, a junior, continued her quest for being a four-time state champion after dominating her competition. She spent a total of 2 minutes and 28 seconds on the mat in four matches, getting pins in all of them, including against Oak Park’s Nevaeh Wardlow in 49 seconds in the title bout.

“My ultimate goal is to go out there and get it over with and move on to the next one,” Ward said. “I thought I wrestled pretty well. I took her down with a double leg then just stacked her up.”

Fort Osage’s Doughty took third after edging Blue Springs South’s Triniti Greiner in the bubble match and pinning North Kansas City’s Madison Foley in the third-place match. Marrufo beat Yoo Lee 9-0 in the bubble match to qualify for state before falling 1-0 to Staley’s Lexi Hatfield for third place.

After finishing third last season at state, Chrisman’s Boldridge, a junior, will be gunning for a state championship. The two-time state medalist earned a fall in all of her matches, including one in 2:16 in the title bout against Winnetonka’s Nikaylee Rees.

“She’s always giving me a good fight,” Boldridge said of Rees. “She really pushed me. It was hard to get her down.”

McMillan punched her ticket to state, defeating Lafayette County’s Carmen Conner 5-2 in the consolation semifinals. She was pinned by Cameron’s Hollie Hedgpeth in the third-place match. Jorgensen pinned Van Horn’s Robyn Murphy to qualify for state and beat Savannah’s Taylor Owen to capture third.

Grain Valley’s Aumua continued her stellar high school career, improving to 59-2 in two seasons. She continued her torrid pace by getting pins in all four of her matches. She earned a fall against Cameron’s Justice Brewer in 2:48 in the final.

“I worked more than I did last year,” Aumua said. “I improved on some things but as the years go on, I know I need to improve on some things. I feel pretty good about the season I have had.”

South’s Hampton took third after pinning Blue Springs’ Adrianna McMurrey in the bubble match and Mid-Buchanan’s Haley Sampson in the third-place battle.

“I knew she was going to come at me really hard because I already wrestled her in the quarterfinals,” Hampton said of her match with Sampson. “I just tried to match her energy.”