Blue Springs, Oak Grove tie for second in Panther Classic

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs and Oak Grove wrestling teams each had one individual champion as they tied for second in Saturday’s Panther Classic at Oak Grove High School.

Blue Springs and Oak Grove each tallied 130 points to finish behind small-class power Mid-Buchanan's 185.5.

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (106) finished sixth. Fort Osage (86), despite having two individual champions, was seventh and William Chrisman (47) was ninth.

Jaxson McIntyre claimed Blue Springs’ lone title, dominating Mid-Buchanan's Zach Kelly for a 13-1 major decision in the final to improve to 37-2 on the season.

Blue Springs also had three runner-up finishes. Devin Scribner (152) finished 2-1 in a round-robin class. Aaron Hazen (182) made the final but lost by fall to Belton’s Luca Riley. Dom Howlett (220) also made it to the title match but suffered a 4-3 loss to Fort Osage’s Gavin Gallman in the final.

Greg Dillon (138) and Chase Baldwin (160) took third for Blue Springs.

Zander Brinegar claimed Oak Grove’s lone title, pinning Mid-Buchanan's Wade Stanton with eight seconds left in the third period in the 195-pound final.

Oak Grove’s Ethan Phillips (145) made his final but lost by fall to Smithville’s Alex Hutchcraft. Carson Smith (160) was an 8-3 loser to Smithville’s Riley Brown in his final.

In addition to Gallman winning a title, Colby Gray (120) won a title for Fort Osage. Gray defeated St. Michael’s Lucas Barry 3-0 in the championship to improve to 38-3. Nathan Noda (145), Isaac Fields (182) and Stevie Gabb (285) were third for the Indians.

St. Michael’s Drew Stanfield captured the 138-pound title, improving to 38-2 with a first-period pin of Smithville’s Jeffery Kobel. Sampson Stillwell took second for the Guardians in the loaded 285-pound class, losing by fall to Monett’s Harrison Merriman in the final.

Riley Ragan (106) and Javarien Jeffries (126) took third place for Chrisman.