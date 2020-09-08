Mavericks' new goalie has been on coach's radar for years

By Bill Althaus

Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O’Had and rookie goaltender Justin Kapelmaster share a unique bond as they prepare to work together this upcoming ECHL season.

Kapelmaster has been on the rookie coach’s radar since he was a standout in junior hockey in Florida while O’Had was a part of the Florida Everblades ECHL hockey team. The Mavericks announced the goalie’s signing Wednesday.

“I’m so excited to be on Tad’s team, and I can’t wait to meet the fans, see the arena and do all I can to help bring a championship to the Kansas City Mavericks,” Kapelmaster said.

O’Had lavished praise on the new goaltender.

“Justin is the goalie we’ve wanted, the goalie we believe can be a difference maker with this team,” the new coach and director of hockey operations said.

“I just got a text from (Mavericks forward) Loren Ulett, who played junior hockey with Justin and he said, ‘The kid is a competitor. I’m so excited to play with him this season.’”

Kapelmaster, a 6-foot-1, 216-pounder from Coral Springs, Fla., joins Kansas City after finishing his collegiate career at Robert Morris University. Last season, he posted a .930 save percentage, 2.48 goals-against average and two shutouts for the Colonials to go with a 12-14-3 win-loss record. His save percentage, goals-against average and saves per game (30.4) are all school records.

“He is the epitome of a gamer,” O’Had said, “He is an intense competitor with great athleticism and has a true knack to shine in pressure situations. He is coming off a stellar senior season at RMU and we are looking forward to a smooth transition to the pro game. We strongly feel he has a bright future.”

Kapelmaster, 24, transferred to Robert Morris after three seasons with Ferris State University, where he posted a .916 save percentage and a 2.84 goals-against average over 48 appearances (45 starts).

“I have dreamed about playing professional hockey, and this is my start,” Kapelmaster said. “Tad is a winner, a proven winner. And that is one reason I am so excited about playing for the Mavericks.

“I know they had a down year last year, and that is another reason I am so excited about being a part of Tad’s first year in Kansas City and the excitement he is going to bring.”

While in college, Kapelmaster was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top NCAA men's hockey player.

“We’re all so excited to have Justin be a part of our team,” the coach added. “So oftentimes you have to wait for your affiliate to send you a goalie, and we are so fortunate to sign Justin.

Kapelmaster said he’s looking forward to being part of the community.

“I can’t wait to get out in the community, to meet our fans, to sample all the great barbecue and other food around Kansas City,” he said. “That’s one of the biggest benefits of playing hockey. I’ve played in Florida, New York, Texas – all over – and I love to take in the atmosphere, sample the food and meet the people.”