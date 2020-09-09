First inning does in Fort Osage softball

By The Examiner staff

Park Hill South slugged three home runs in the first inning Tuesday on its way to a 13-3 win over Fort Osage’s softball.

Nevaeh Wilson slapped a pair of singles and had an RBI for visiting Fort Osage, which suffered its first loss (3-1). Emma James replaced Anna Morton in the circle after one out in the first inning.

Park Hill South scored six runs in the first inning and finished with 13 hits.

“Well, first inning was tough. Park Hill South came out swinging,” Fort Osage coach Kelly Sullivan said. “Emma James came in to pitch and did well for awhile, but they couldn’t be stopped.”

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 8, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 4: A 7-1 deficit proved too much for host Chrisman to overcome Tuesday.

Isabel Dufva (triple) and Gracie Ussery (home run) each had a pair of RBIs for the Bears, and Kiara Boldridge (double) had two hits. Ussery’s sacrifice fly scored Cameron Calhoun (triple) in the first inning to give Chrisman an early lead.

Ussery took the loss in the circle.