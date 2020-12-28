Mavs not hitting panic button despite 0-3 start

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O’Had and captain Rob Bordson saw the big, red blinking panic button on their team’s bench as the Wichita Thunder rolled into Cable Dahmer Arena.

And each man refused to push it.

“Now is not the time to panic, to push that panic button,” O’Had said Saturday night after the Thunder topped the Mavericks 3-1, in a game that was a 2-1 nailbiter until the Thunder’s Bobby McMann scored an empty net goal with just 40 seconds left in the third period.

“Are we disappointed that we are 0-3, with two losses at home? You bet we are. But it’s early and it’s not the time to push a panic button. It is time for every one of us to look in the mirror and ask what we can do to make this team better.

O’Had said his team needs to crowd the net and notch some and earn some “greasy, dirty goals that the great teams get.”

“Tonight, we made some great players, had some great possessions, but we were not able to finish them – to put the puck in the back of the net,” he said. “And we’re going to continue to struggle until we find a way to do that – and we will find a way to do that. I can promise you that we will work hard to make sure that happens.”

A lethargic Mavericks team was down 2-0 in the first period against the Thunder as Gordie Green scored at 3:59 and Noel Hoefenmayer at 9:06. The Mavericks were outshot 17-11 in the first 20 minutes of play.

“There’s an old adage that you can’t win a game in the first period,” O’Had said, “but you can lose it in the first period, and that’s what happened to us (Saturday).”

Bordson had a different approach to the loss, but backed his coach’s analysis.

“In pro golf, they say you can’t win a tournament on Thursday but you can lose it on Thursday,” Bordson said. “We played pretty well in the second and third periods, but for some reason, we didn’t play well at all in that first period.”

To which O’had added, “This team needs to find a way to play 60 minutes of hockey. Twenty or 40 minutes of hockey is not enough – you need to play 60 solid minutes to win a game.”

Kansas City’s lone goal of the night came when Brendan Robbins scored off an assist from Zach Osburn at 10:07 in the second period.

The Mavericks still trailed by that one when they pulled goalie Andrew Shortridge with 1:38 left in the game. That’s when McCann put the game out of reach with the empty-net goal.

Shortridge finished with 33 saves. Wichita’s Mitch Gillam starred in the net for the Thunder. He also had 33 saves and improved to 2-0 on the season.