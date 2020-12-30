Blue Springs' McGowan honored for summer baseball exploits

By Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Reaping rewards

Blue Springs High School alum Garrett McGowan came away the big winner as the Ban Johnson League held its postseason award ceremony Tuesday – a live-streamed event due to COVID-19 precautions.

The collegiate summer baseball league held its annual award show to honor the top players in the league, and the best hailed from Eastern Jackson County. McGowan was a unanimous pick on the all-league team pick at first base – a team that was released after the season concluded.

During the award ceremony, McGowan was named the Les Milgram Most Valuable Player and the Bob Allison Offensive Player of the Year.

“It is a really great honor especially this whole coronavirus thing and the whole crazy season,” said McGowan, who watched from home in Blue Springs. “I'm thankful for the Ban Johnson League. I was confident in myself (to be the MVP), but it is a really good surprise. I’m really happy with it and very happy with my summer.”

McGowan hit .359 while leading the league with a .719 slugging percentage, six home runs and 27 RBI in 20 games. His 1.153 on-base-plus slugging percentage was fifth in the league, while his batting average was ninth.

“It is nice to have him; he’s an intimidating figure out there,” Regal Plastic coach Clint Culbertson said of the 6-foot-3, 240-pound first baseman, who was a staple in the middle of the lineup. “He can make pitchers work extra hard, and people worry about him, which makes the people in front and behind him better. He is a legit two-way player; he makes the infield better around the bag and he has a solid bat. When he is up, you have a chance to score.”

The COVID-19 pandemic changed McGowan’s summer plans as he came home after the Alaskan Baseball League season was called off. He was set to play for the Goldpanners, but instead returned to the Ban Johnson League, where he played in the past with the Yard Baseball Club.

He got to play under the watchful eye of his father, Donnie, who was the pitching coach for Regal.

“Having him by my side to keep me motivated and keep my confidence high has been a huge key to my success throughout my entire baseball career,” McGowan said of his dad, a William Chrisman grad that was a fourth-round pick by Boston out of Central Missouri in 1985. The 1985 MIAA pitcher of the year played five seasons in the minors and later got into coaching with YBC.

McGowan graduated from Blue Springs in 2017 and played his first two years at Dodge City (Kan.) Community College. He played for Illinois in the abbreviated spring season in 2020, but is now at Pittsburg State (Kan.).

He will have two years of eligibility left for the Gorillas.

“I’m thankful for all my coaches, and I have worked hard throughout my college career,” the MVP said. “All the people I have come in contact really have helped shape me into the player I am today.

The other award winners were Rod Criss, Luke Schafer and TJ Nichols, a Lee’s Summit North product.

Nichols, who played for Milgram Mustangs, was the winner of the Frank White Award for Fielding Excellence. Nichols played second base for the Mustangs and had only one error in 54 chances and a .981 fielding percentage. He was an honorable mention pick on the all-league team.

“Defensively, TJ has smooth footwork, which allows for a quick release and a strong arm,” Mustangs manager Kevin Shaw said of Nichols, who played at Metropolitan Community College.

Criss, a Staley product who plays at Crowder College, received the Hustle Award. He led the league in batting average (.415) and on-base plus slugging (1.301) for the Ban Johnson Raiders.

Criss’ teammate on the Raiders, Schafer, was the winner of the Rick Sutcliffe Pitcher of the Year — named after the former Van Horn standout and Ban Johnson alum.

Schafer, who attended Rockhurst and plays at Ball State, led the league in wins (5), WHIP (0.78) and opponents batting average (.132) and second in ERA (0.78), strikeouts (54) and innings pitched (27).

A shortened season – the last seven games were rained out due to weather – ended in the summer without a champion named, an all-star game at Kauffman Stadium or a postseason tournament like in past years.

The Raiders were 18-5 and were in first place when the season ended in late July. The Ban Johnson Board of Directors later voted to recognize the Raiders as the league champions, their first since the team won four in a row from 2002-2005. The previous two summers the Raiders had the best regular season record but didn’t win the postseason tournament.

The Raiders have now won seven championships since 1997, which leads the Ban Johnson Collegiate League during that span.

Five other area players were named to the All-Ban Johnson League team.

Truman product Josh Patrick from the Ban Johnson Legends (third base) and Blue Springs’ Jake Lufft from North Kansas City Apartment Giants (utility) were first-team picks. The first-team pitchers included Oak Grove’s Bill Cain from Regal Plastics and BJ Raider teammates and former Lee’s Summit North teammate Justin Root and Bennett Scherer.

Former area standouts and now coaches had multiple players honored. Jeremy Lufft, Jake’s older brother, managed a NKC team that had three picks. Creche Innovation Stars, coached by former Truman all-stater Kyle Clifton, had four picks from this team.

Patrick, who plays at Crowder College, was second in the league with a .393 batting average, while placing in the top team in on-base percentage (9th/.500) and on-base-plus slugging (7th/1.057). Lufft, who transferred from State Fair Community College to Rockhurst, hit .367 and a slugging percentage of .600, ranking eighth and ninth, respectively.

Cain, a right-handed pitcher for Emporia State, was 1-2 with a 1.10 ERA, which was fourth in the league. His batting average against is second at .154, while his WHIP was fifth at 1.16. Root, who plays for Pittsburg State, went 2-1 in eight games, striking out 27 in 23 innings. He was fifth in the league with a 1.22 ERA, ninth in WHIP (1.30) and 10th in batting average-against (.215).

Scherer was named as a relief pitcher, one of three picked. The Pittsburg State hurler was 1-1 in 10 games, giving up only two runs. He struck out 18 in 13 1/3 innings, with a 1.05 ERA.