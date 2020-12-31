Like great teams, society must work together for success

Mike Genet

The Examiner

If 2020 has taught us anything, it is to realize the importance of family and friends and be thankful for every second we have together. Last year was a test for the entire world.

I reached my 70th birthday in 2020, and in those 70 years I have never seen a greater challenge for the country. Through the years athletics has taught me to look ahead, not back, and realize you can improve the future. We all hate losing an athletic contest, but those losses, if approached in a learning mentality, can serve to make the team and each athlete much better.

Therefore, we can use 2020 as a stepping stone toward improvement. The sporting world has been faced with challenges like never before. It is still weird to see an athletic event on TV with cardboard cut-out figures instead of fans. I actually miss all the crazy fans in the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot after the game screaming “Chiefs” non-stop.

When things have returned to normal I plan to sit in the parking lot to listen to those chants and smell the barbecue without complaining about how long it takes to get out of the parking lot.

I cannot wait to attend a nine-inning Royals game with my wife on a beautiful spring or summer day. It will be great to broadcast a high school football game without a mask and be social with everyone. It will be great to go down to T-Mobile Center to watch the Big 12 basketball tournament just like my dad and I did since the 1960s. I can actually attend all of my grandchildren’s events in sports and school without there being limitations.

These things are so much more important to me as I have become aware of the fragility of life and how quickly it can all change.

Several months ago I wrote about how championship teams in any sport are successful because they believe in common goals and are willing to sacrifice for each other in order to reach those common goals. I used the example that when a team in any sport wins a championship you will see the coaches, players and fans celebrating together.

You do not see just white players celebrating with white players, or Jewish players just celebrating with Jewish players or Black players just celebrating with Black players. No, you see every member of that team hugging, laughing and enjoying the victory that they earned together.

That is the true lesson of 2020. Athletics is a mirror of society. Great teams are honest with each other, they have empathy for their teammates and coaches, and they have a vision for greatness. They are all rowing the boat the same direction, even if they are using different oars. When a team finally realizes that success, it is not about an individual. Good things happen when it is a group activity.

We have suffered greatly this past year. The team, country and world will not be successful unless we decide to come together. There are a lot of ways to skin a cat, but there is only one way to be a champion, and that is together.

I have learned a lesson from 2020. I plan to cherish every moment from here on out. To never give up has a whole new meaning. Hopefully, 2021 will be the year to begin building a championship attitude to build a better world.

A good start for Kansas City would be for the Chiefs to repeat as Super Bowl champions as we start the road back. Happy New Year to you and your families.

• The quote of the week comes from former Major League player George Foster: “The key to life is twofold. One needs to believe in his heart and confess with his mouth. Along those same lines, one needs to have balance in life. He should strive to be strong spiritually, physically, and mentally. Also, remember that success is finding a need and filling it. It is not what one accomplishes that makes him grow, but the hurdles or obstacles he has to overcome. So believe in yourself, be disciplined, strive for that balance, and keep the faith.”

Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School and is a host of a weekly radio show, “Off the Wall with Tim Crone,” on KCWJ (1030 AM) 6 p.m. every Monday. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.