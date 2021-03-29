Mavericks stumble at home after win in Wichita

By Bill Althaus

A weekend that started out with so much promise ended with two disappointing home losses for the Kansas City Mavericks.

Coach Tad O'Had's team earned a 6-4 win Friday night over the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena as Nick Pastujov, Zach Osburn, Boston Leier, Jared VanWormer and Lane Scheidl netted goals for the Mavericks and Matt Ginn starred in the net.

The two teams returned to Cable Dahmer Arena for a weekend series with the Thunder winning 3-2 Saturday night and 3-0 Sunday afternoon. The Thunder scored single goals in each period, with the final goal Sunday an empty netter with 2:04 left in the game.

"We played well Friday night, and actually, we played well enough to get a win this weekend, especially Saturday night," O'Had said, after his team fell to 16-15-6-2.

The Mavericks have 40 points on the season and are fifth place in the Western Division. Utah is in fourth place with 45 points and Allen is in third place with 46 points. The top four teams in each division advance to the playoffs.

"Because the season started so late, there are a lot of fans who are thinking our season is about over, and we're just over the halfway point. There's a lot of hockey left to be played.

"Today (Sunday) we played a pretty good first period, then in the second period we kind of got ahead of ourselves and made some of the mistakes we'd been making - but hadn't been making when we were playing so well.

"It's all part of the process. We'll get back to work and be ready when we head to Tulsa Wednesday."

Bryan Lemos and Darik Angeli scored goals in the Saturday night loss.