Truman tennis drops close season opener
The Truman boys tennis team finally made it to the court and nearly pulled off an upset in its season opener Friday.
The Patriots challenged a strong North Kansas City team but fell 5-4 at Macken Park.
“I’m proud of the team today,” Truman coach Scott Lett said. “After a week of rain, canceled matches and indoor practices, there were lots of positives today. First of all, the team fought and competed up and down the ladder. I saw some really amazing doubles play and strategy. And finally, the energy from the players, both on the court and off, was amazing.”
Senior Nate Morton claimed a 9-7 No. 2 singles win over Northtown’s Tony Ly. Juniors Connor Pointer (8-3) and Bryan Veloz (8-1) each claimed singles wins and combined for an 8-5 No. 3 doubles win for the Patriots.
“We played a solid North Kansas City team and would have liked to come away with a win,” Lett said. “We definitely had our chances – two tight doubles matches and a singles match that didn’t quite go our way. We will learn from this experience and be a better team because of it.”