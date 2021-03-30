Jaguars blow past Broncos

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

As Blue Springs South starter Wyatt Clark walked to the mound, he glanced at the American and Jaguar flags that flapped like crazy behind the Jaguars dugout in the 35 to 50 mph wind guests.

He immediately thought of something his father told him earlier in the day.

"My dad told me it was going to be windy, and to keep the ball down – right at their knees," said Clark, who was supported by an eight-run first inning as the Jaguars claimed a 15-3, five-inning mercy rule Monday afternoon over Suburban Gold Conference rival Lee's Summit North at home.

"That's where I kept it most of the day, and the guys did a great job supporting me at the plate and in the field,” Clark said. “When you get an eight-run lead the first inning you can pitch with a lot more confidence, and you know that if you do make a mistake, it's not going to lead to a loss."

Despite the gale-like winds blowing to left field, the 3-0 Jaguars collected five hits on the first 10 pitches from Broncos starter Carlton Perkins. Before the smoke had cleared, the Jaguars had eight singles, eight runs and Keaton Latlip and Isaiah Frost each had two hits and an RBI and scored a run.

"A great game at home and a clean game. We did just about anything you would want a team to do to win a game, especially on a windy day like today," Jaguars coach Ben Baier said after his team collected 15 runs and 15 hits in just five innings.

"Wyatt did a great job out on the bump and we got a lot of hits, and they were timely hits. That first inning was special."

Latlip finished with three hits, a run scored and four RBIs, Frost added three hits and a bases-loaded triple and Ty Campbell hit a homer – a solo shot to left centerfield in the fourth inning.

"This was a great game, a team win," said Campbell, a senior who last played for the Jaguars when he was a sophomore, after last season was canceled because of COVID-19.

"That's my first high school home run, and I'll never forget it. It came in a win and on a day where everyone was hitting, everyone contributed."

Frost said the Jaguar hitters were feeding off each other.

"You couldn't wait to get to the plate," Frost said. "Whenever anyone got a hit, the guys on the bench got all excited and you wanted to get up there and contribute."

Clark allowed two runs, just one earned, four hits and two walks and had six strikeouts.

"You can't ask for much more of a pitcher than we got from Wyatt today," Baier said.

Quinton Robertson and Trenton Trieb each had two hits and two runs scored and Robertson added two RBIs.