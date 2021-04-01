Mavericks 'out-competed,' can't light lamp at Tulsa

By Bill Althaus

A disappointed Kansas City Mavericks coach Tad O'Had was concise and to the point.

"We got out-competed tonight, and that can't happen when every game we play is like a playoff game," O'Had said by phone Wednesday following his team’s 2-0 loss to Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

"That can't happen,” he repeated. “Matt (Ginn, the team's goalie) kept us in the game; he was outstanding. But after that, I can only say I'm disappointed. It was a very tight game, but they out-competed us. We have to go out and compete and compete hard and we didn't do that tonight.

"We will make some changes – lineup-wise, structurally – and I'm talking about everyone, including me."

Tulsa outshot the Mavericks 28-26. Adam Pleskach scored the first goal at 9:11 of the first period, and Matt Lane scored an empty-net goal with 17 seconds left in the third.

Ginn made 26 saves for the Mavericks.

"Our division is so tight,” O’Had said, “and we need to come out and compete because it's like a playoff game, every game, the rest of the season."

The 16-15-6-2 Mavericks are in fifth place in the Western Division, five points behind Utah. The top four teams advance to the playoffs.