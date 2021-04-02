Blue Springs golf takes third at Park Hill

By The Examiner staff

Blake Rooney and Raiden Paniagua each carded 80 Thursday to lead the Blue Springs boys golf team to third place at the Park Hill Tournament at Tiffany Greens Golf Club.

Staley totaled 309 to top the 15-team field, 18 strokes better than Liberty. Blue Springs (332) edged St. Joseph Central for third place by one stroke. Blue Springs South finished ninth (360) and Fort Osage 13th (392).

Rooney and Paniagua tied for the 14th-best individual score, as Smithville’s Andrew Conrad was medalist with a 70. Rounding out Blue Springs’ lineup were Gavyn Smith (83), Carson Corwin (89) and Caden Hoehns (92).

South’s Kain Smith (90) and Ryan Wall (98) and Fort Osage’s Mallecki Terrazas (86) and Luke Ross (95) paced their respective teams.