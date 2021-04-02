Jaguars' baseball team splits pair at Midwest Classic

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South’s baseball notched a mercy-rule win and dropped a close second game Wednesday in the Midwest Classic in St. Charles’ C&H Ballpark, beating Francis Howell North 11-1 in five innings before a 9-8 loss to Westminster Christian.

Against FH North, Colton Minks got the win on the mound, yielding just two hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Isaiah Frost rapped a double and two singles, stole three bases and scored three runs. Quinton Robertson knocked in three runs as the Jaguars (4-1) tallied six runs in the second and finished with 11 hits.

Against Westminster Christian erased an early 5-0 deficit, then scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take an 8-7 lead. Westminster Christian managed a pair of two-out hits to drive in the tying and winning runs, handing South its first loss this season. Robertson’s four RBIs paced the South attack.

“Even though the outcome of the second game wasn’t what we wanted, we learned a lot about our team today,” South coach Ben Baier said. “Westminster got after us early and we responded when we were in a tough spot. That was good to see.

“Unfortunately, some things didn’t go our way at the end, and we didn’t close it out, but that’s ok. If we learn from it, we will be better off in the long run.”

The Jaguars played DeSmet on Friday at the Midwest Classic.