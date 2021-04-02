Eagles soar in second half, stay unbeaten

By The Examiner staff

Four players netted goals as Grain Valley’s girls soccer team stayed unbeaten Thursday with a 4-1 win at Pembroke Hill.

The Eagles (5-0) led 1-0 at halftime thanks to Emma Thiessen’s goal in the 26th minute off a Raena Childers assist. Thiessen scored again in the 64th minute, Ellie Staker scored unassisted in the 66th and Anna Totta and Childers tacked on goals in the final 10 minutes.

Sophie Broockerd, Lexie Nicholson and Rian Handy tallied assists in the second half.

“Pembroke did a great job of making it difficult in the first half to get much going forward,” Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol said. “I thought we had a great second half, created a lot more chances and made it tough for them to get out of their own half.”

PLEASANT HILL 1, OAK GROVE 0: The Panthers fell to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play with Thursday’s loss.