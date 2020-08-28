Royals acquire infielder Lucius Fox from Rays

By The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Royals have added some infield help and speed in a trade.

The Royals acquired 23-year-old infielder Lucius Fox from the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday in exchange for outfielder Brett Phillips Thursday.

Fox will join Kansas City’s 40-man roster but will be first assigned to the Royals alternate site in Kansas City, Kansas.

He spent the majority of 2019 with Double-A Montgomery in the Rays’ system, though he did play in 15 games for Triple-A Durham during the middle part of the season. With Montgomery, the speedy Fox swiped a Southern League-best 37 bases, and posted a .340 on-base percentage, while hitting .230 in 104 games. He has accumulated 123 thefts during his four-year minor league career.

Fox had been working at the Rays’ alternate site since July 18. The switch-hitter, a native of Nassau, Bahamas, who played his high school baseball at American Heritage in Delray Beach, Florida, was signed by the San Francisco Giants as an international free agent in 2015. The Giants trade him, infielder Matt Duffy and pitcher Michael Santos to Tampa Bay for pitcher Matt Moore on Aug. 1, 2016.

Phillips, 26, was hitting .226 with a home run, two RBIs and three steals in 18 games for the Royals this season. He was in his third season with Kansas City after being acquired at the trade deadline in 2018 from Milwaukee with Jorge Lopez in exchange for Mike Moustakas.