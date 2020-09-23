Royals place Starling, Zimmer on IL to end their seasons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Royals placed outfielder Bubba Starling and right-hander Kyle Zimmer on the injured list and returned left-hander Mike Montgomery and outfielder Franchy Cordero from rehab assignments as part of a series of roster moves to set them up for the final five games of the season.

Kansas City also recalled right-hander Jakob Junis, optioned infielder Erick Mejia to its alternate training site and transferred right-hander Matt Harvey to the 45-day injured list to create the necessary roster space.

The Royals faced the Cardinals in the series finale on Wednesday night before a four-game set against the Tigers to wrap up the season.

Montgomery has been out since his start July 27 in Detroit with a lat strain and Cordero had been sidelined by a sprained wrist. Zimmer left his appearance Tuesday night with what manager Mike Matheny called a "zinger" in his right elbow while Starling's frustrating season at the plate will end because of back spasms.