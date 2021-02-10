Royals acquire Benintendi from Boston in three-team deal

The Kansas City Royals added an established bat to their lineup late Wednesday night.

The Royals announced they had acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi and cash considerations from the Boston Red Sox as part of a three-team trade involving the New York Mets.

The Royals, in exchange, will send outfielder Franchy Cordero to the Red Sox and outfielder prospect Khalil Lee to the Mets. The Mets also sent minor league right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski and either a player to be named later or cash considerations to Boston.

Benintendi, who finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting to New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in 2017, hit only .103 for the Red Sox last season but was limited to just 14 games because of a rib injury.

In 2019, he hit .266 with 13 home runs, 40 doubles, 68 RBIs, 10 steals and a .343 on-base percentage. Defensively, he recorded nine outfield assists, which tied for sixth in the AL overall and ranked third among all left fielders.

Benintendi has hit .273 with 51 home runs, 260 RBIs, 53 steals, a .353 on-base percentage and a .789 OPS since 2016.

The Royals acquired Cordero in a trade with the San Diego Padres last July. He hit .211 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 16 games with the Royals.

Lee was selected in the third round by the Royals in the 2016 draft. In 2019 (last season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic), Lee hit .264 with eight home runs, 51 RBIs and 53 stolen bases for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Lee was listed as the Royals’ eighth best prospect on MLB.com.