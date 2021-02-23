SUBSCRIBE NOW
Former Royal, LS West grad Rosenthal finalizes deal with A's

By The Associated Press
Reliever Trevor Rosenthal, who pitched for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres last season, has signed a one-year deal with the Oakland Athletics.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Right-hander Trevor Rosenthal finalized an $11 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics on Monday, providing manager Bob Melvin with a new reliable ninth-inning option after former closer Liam Hendriks' departure in free agency.

Rosenthal's deal includes $8 million that is deferred without interest, payable in installments of $3 million on Jan. 14, 2022 and $5 million on Jan. 13, 2023.

The 30-year-old Rosenthal, a Lee’s Summit West High School graduate, went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres last season.

He made $1,510,887 in the shortened 2020 season, including a $740,741 prorated share of a $2 million base and $770,146 in earned performance bonuses. He also received a $1 million buyout as part of the 2020 mutual option in his previous contract with Washington, which released him in July 2019.

To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the A's designated outfielder Dustin Fowler for assignment.