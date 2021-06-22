Royals-Yankees Tuesday glance

By The Associated Press

Kansas City Royals (32-38, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (38-33, third in the AL East)

Yankee Stadium, New York; Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (3-5, 4.77 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-3, 2.31 ERA, .85 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -284, Royals +234; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to take on the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

The Yankees are 19-17 on their home turf. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .370.

The Royals are 14-19 on the road. Kansas City is hitting a collective .245 this season, led by Salvador Perez with an average of .292.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 70 hits and has 23 RBIs.

Perez leads the Royals with 18 home runs and is slugging .540.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.89 ERA

Royals: 3-7, .266 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson (hamstring), Luis Severino (elbow), Clarke Schmidt (elbow), Darren O'Day (rotator cuff), Corey Kluber (shoulder), Aaron Hicks (left wrist), Luke Voit (oblique).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer (shoulder), Jesse Hahn (shoulder), Danny Duffy (forearm), Ronald Bolanos (flexor), Andrew Benintendi (rib), Adalberto Mondesi (oblique), Cam Gallagher (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.