Royals-Reds Wednesday glance

By The Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds (44-41, second in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (36-49, fourth in the AL Central)

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (1-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Royals: Brady Singer (3-6, 4.75 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +127, Reds -146; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Cincinnati will face off on Wednesday.

The Royals are 21-21 on their home turf. Kansas City is slugging .389 as a unit. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .509 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Reds are 21-21 on the road. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .327, led by Jesse Winker with a mark of .387.

The Royals won the last meeting 7-6. Richard Lovelady earned his second victory and Andrew Benintendi went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. Heath Hembree registered his fourth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 36 extra base hits and is batting .281.

Winker leads the Reds with 19 home runs and is batting .306.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .264 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Reds: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique), Cam Gallagher: (shoulder).

Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.