Royals-Tigers Friday glance

Detroit Tigers (47-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-55, fifth in the AL Central)

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7:10 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-1, 1.64 ERA, .94 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (2-4, 5.03 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -128, Tigers +111; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Detroit will play on Friday.

The Royals are 22-24 in home games in 2020. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Salvador Perez leads the team with a mark of .277.

The Tigers are 19-29 in road games. Detroit has a collective .239 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .284.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-5. Tarik Skubal earned his fourth victory and Willi Castro went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Greg Holland registered his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 56 RBIs and is batting .277.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 17 home runs and has 59 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Michael A. Taylor: (wrist), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.