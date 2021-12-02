Royals sign former Arizona relief pitcher Taylor Clarke to 1-year deal

The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Royals have added some bullpen help.

The Royals signed right-handed pitcher Taylor Clarke to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Clark finished 1-3 with a 4.98 earned run average with 39 strikeouts and 14 walks in 43 appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. He is 9-8 with a 4.99 ERA over 171 1/3 innings in 78 games over three seasons with the Diamondbacks, who selected him in the third round of the 2015 draft out of the College of Charleston.

He allowed just one home run over his last 36 appearances last season. He made all 43 appearances in relief last season after 20 starts over his first two years.

He recorded at least one strikeout in each of his first 26 career relief appearances from April 20, 2019 to April 30, 2021 to establish a major league record to begin a career, according to Elias Sports Bureau, topping the previous mark held by Tyler Glasnow (24 from 2016-18).