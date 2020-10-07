Sporting KC prevails on Reid’s first MLS goal

By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Winston Reid scored his first MLS goal in the 67th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Sporting Kansas City (8-5-2) has won two straight matches. The Fire (4-8-4) have lost two in a row.

Johnny Russell lofted a corner kick to Reid, who's header from close range froze goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

"Obviously, I'm really happy but I'm most happy for the team to get another win and most importantly to keep a clean sheet," Reid said. "That's something we needed to do – we haven't kept one for a while. We've won two games in a row now and we have another game Sunday. Hopefully we can keep it rolling. I'm happy to score and happy to get the win, as well."

The Fire's Robert Beric, who had scored a goal in five straight matches, missed wide on a right-footed shot from close range in the 88th minute.

Goalkeeper Tim Melia dove to his left to deflect a penalty kick by Beric in the second minute. Beric shot again off the deflection, but Russell cleared the ball away. Fabian Herbers also missed a possible goal on a header for the Fire in the first half.

Shuttleworth and Melia each made two saves.