Sporting KC falls to Dallas as tying goal disallowed

By The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas – Ryan Hollingshead scored late in the first half, and FC Dallas snapped a four-match winless streak by topping Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Wednesday night.

But it wasn’t without controversy.

FC Dallas (6-4-6) returned after Sunday's game against Minnesota United was postponed because of a couple of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Sporting Kansas City (9-6-2) had won three in a row and appeared to score the tying goal late.

Luis Martins' shot hit Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer in the hands and deflected to Gadi Kinda. Maurer made a one-handed save on Kinda's shot, but the ball landed next to him. The two fought over possession of the ball. Maurer appeared to tackle Kinda, but a foul was called on Kinda before Johnny Russell kicked the ball into the net.

"It's utterly ridiculous that that's not a goal," Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said. "If the ball doesn't enter the goal, then it should be a penalty for the goalkeeper tackling Gadi Kinda and it would be a red card. It's a goal or it's a penalty and a red card for the goalkeeper. The fact that it's not with VAR (video assistant referee) and everything else, I can not for the life of me understand how that call could be made.

"I was told explicitly by the referee that the VAR evaluated (it) and also called it a foul on our guy. I'm sorry, but on this one, there's no chance. If you've watched it yourself, there's absolutely zero chance."

Bryan Reynolds crossed to Hollingshead, who shot to the near post to beat diving goalkeeper Tim Melia in the 43rd minute. Melia finished with six saves.

Sporting's Erik Hurtado nearly scored in the 82nd minute but his shot from the center of the 18-yard box sailed over the crossbar.

Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer made three saves, including a fantastic stop in the 87th minute.