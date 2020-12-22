Sporting KC signs experienced French midfielder

By The Examiner staff

Sporting Kansas City has added more international flavor to its roster.

Sporting announced Tuesday that it has signed 25-year-old French midfielder Remi Walter to a three-year contract.

Walter, who has nearly 200 professional appearances since 2012, will occupy an international slot on Sporting's roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P1 visa.

"Remi Walter is an experienced midfielder who will add quality to our team," Peter Vermes, Sporting Kansas City’s manager and director, said in a press release. "We are happy to welcome him to Kansas City and look forward to his quick adaptation within our club."

Walter’s contract runs through the end of the 2023 season and will have an option for 2024.

He has played seven seasons in France and one in Turkey. He spent last season with the Turkish first division squad Yeni Malatyaspor after being transferred from Nice, a French first division team, in January. He played nine Super Lig matches in Turkey between March and July before leaving the club this summer.

He has spent several stints with Nice and Troyes in French Ligue 1, scoring three goals in 74 matches. He also has experience in several prestigious European competitions, including the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League qualifying as well as UEFA U-17 and UEFA U-21 competitions.