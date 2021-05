Sporting KC rallies to beat 10-man Austin, Besler

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City spoiled Matt Besler’s first trip to his old home.

Gadi Kinda scored in the 90th minute and Sporting Kansas City rallied to beat 10-man Austin 2-1 on Sunday night.

Besler, after 12 seasons starring on defense for his hometown team, now plays for Austin FC. It was his first trip to Children’s Mercy Park as a member of an opposing team.

Khiry Shelton redirected Luis Martins' cross and Kinda headed it down for his second goal of the season.

Austin's Alex Ring was sent off for a reckless challenge in the 67th minute. Ilie Sánchez tied it for Sporting KC (2-1-1) with a header to finish Johnny Russell's corner in the 82nd minute.

Jon Gallagher opened the scoring in the seventh minute for Austin (2-2-0). Jared Stroud sent a wide diagonal cross curling behind the Sporting back line and Gallagher settled it with his second touch to set up the left-footed shot.

Austin nearly doubled its lead in the 34th minute when Tomás Pochettino's 25-yard shot crashed off the crossbar.