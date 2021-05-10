Sporting KC rallies to beat 10-man Austin, Besler

Karl Zinke
The Examiner
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda (17) shoots against Austin FC defender Matt Besler (5) in the second half of Sunday's game. Kinda scored the winning goal in the 90th minute to spoil the first game back at Children's Mercy Park for Besler, a star defender for 12 seasons with Sporting.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City spoiled Matt Besler’s first trip to his old home.

Gadi Kinda scored in the 90th minute and Sporting Kansas City rallied to beat 10-man Austin 2-1 on Sunday night.

Besler, after 12 seasons starring on defense for his hometown team, now plays for Austin FC. It was his first trip to Children’s Mercy Park as a member of an opposing team.

Khiry Shelton redirected Luis Martins' cross and Kinda headed it down for his second goal of the season.

Austin's Alex Ring was sent off for a reckless challenge in the 67th minute. Ilie Sánchez tied it for Sporting KC (2-1-1) with a header to finish Johnny Russell's corner in the 82nd minute.

Jon Gallagher opened the scoring in the seventh minute for Austin (2-2-0). Jared Stroud sent a wide diagonal cross curling behind the Sporting back line and Gallagher settled it with his second touch to set up the left-footed shot.

Austin nearly doubled its lead in the 34th minute when Tomás Pochettino's 25-yard shot crashed off the crossbar.

Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes greets Austin FC defender Matt Besler (5), a former star defender for Sporting, after Sunday's match at Children's Mercy Park.