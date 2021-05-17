Pulido’s two goals help Sporting KC blank Vancouver

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Alan Pulido scored a pair of goals, one in each half, and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park.

Pulido and Dániel Sallói scored goals four minutes apart in the first half.

It was the first time Kansas City (3-2-1) scored two goals in an opening half since its home opener on March 7 last year in a 4-0 win over Houston.

“It was a complete game by us,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said. “From the opening whistle, we were excellent in our movement of the ball. We were excellent in our movement off the ball. We created some very good chances. For us to score two goals before the half, I think that says a lot.”

Sallói scored on a give-and-go at the 28th minute when he dropped it to Pulido who tapped it back to Sallói who punched it past keeper Maxime Crépeau.

Pulido drew a penalty kick at the 32nd minute when Ryan Raposo clipped him from behind in the box as he attempted to put a shot on goal.

Pulido sealed it at the 58th minute when he took a pass from Gadi Kinda, evaded a defender and put a shot between a pair of defenders and out of range of Crépeau.

Vancouver (2-3-1) didn't earn its first corner until the 64th minute.