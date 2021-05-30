Busio, Pulido help Sporting KC to 3-2 win over Dynamo

By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Gianluca Busio had a goal and an assist, Alan Pulido also scored and Sporting Kansas City beat Houston Dynamo 3-2 on Saturday night.

Pulido converted from the penalty spot in the 61st minute to make it 2-1 and Kansas City (5-2-1) led the rest of the way.

The Dynamo have won just one, with four ties, of their last 21 road matches dating to August 2019. Their lone away win in that time came at Kansas City, a 5-2 victory in August 2020.

Matías Vera blasted a first-timer into the net to give Houston (3-3-2) a 1-0 lead in the lead in the 13th minute. Busio tied it on a free kick in the 51st.

Gadi Kinda slipped a right-footer inside the post in the 65th minute to make it 3-1 and Maximiliano Urruti capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time.