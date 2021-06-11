Sporting KC-Austin FC Saturday glance

By The Associated Press

Austin FC (2-4-1) vs. Sporting Kansas City (5-2-1)

Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. CDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -135, Austin FC +340, Draw +284; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts Austin FC aiming for its fourth straight home win.

Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall a season ago while going 6-4-1 at home. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals last season and had 26 assists.

Austin FC takes the field for the eighth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 8-5 through its first seven MLS games.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 2-1.

Longtime Sporting KC defender and Kansas City area native Matt Besler now plays for Austin FC.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (injured).

Austin FC: Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Daniel Pereira (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.