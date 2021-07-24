Sporting Kansas City-Seattle glance

By The Associated Press

Sporting Kansas City (8-3-3) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (9-1-5)

Lumen Field, Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. CDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle +129, Sporting Kansas City +201, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City and the Seattle Sounders square off for the first time this season.

The Sounders finished 11-5-6 overall and 8-1-3 at home a season ago. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago and registered 35 assists.

Sporting Kansas City went 12-6-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-2-2 on the road. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals a season ago and registered 26 assists.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo (injured), Cristian Roldan, Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Alex Roldan, Will Bruin (injured), Stefan Frei (injured), Shane O'Neill (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Roberto Puncec, Alan Pulido, Gianluca Busio, Felipe Hernandez.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.