Sporting KC loses midfielder Gianluca Busio to Italy’s top league

Staff and wire reports

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Gianluca Busio has become the second American to transfer this summer to newly promoted Venezia.

Sporting Kansas City said Thursday the 19-year-old midfielder had joined the Italian Serie A club, which acquired midfielder Tanner Tessmann from Dallas last month.

"Gianluca has embodied all of the core values we look for in a player," Sporting Kansas City manager and director Peter Vermes said. "He has consistently put the team first while demonstrating tremendous professionalism and an unwavering commitment to improving his game and helping the club win. Gianluca is a special talent with outstanding character, and we wish him nothing but the best at Venezia."

Busio had eight goals and nine assists in 70 games with Kansas City, which signed him in 2017. He has two goals and three assists in 13 matches this season.

"This is a very proud moment for me and my family," Busio said of getting to play in one of the world’s top leagues. "I'd like to thank everyone who has made it possible, especially all the people at Sporting KC who have helped me become the player and person I am today. Sporting will always have a special place in my heart and I'm grateful to have started my career at such an amazing club. The people, the fans, the city – everything about Kansas City was perfect and it will always feel like home. This is the next step in my career and I'm really excited to join Venezia."

Busio made his U.S. national team debut this summer and played in six matches during the CONCACAF Gold Cup, including the 1-0 championship win over rival Mexico.

Venezia is in Italy's top division for the first time since 2001-02.

To replace Busio, Sporting Kansas City added a former Serie A player, signing 25-year-old Argentine-Italian midfielder Jose Mauri.

Mauri signed an MLS contract through the 2022 season with an option for 2023 and he will occupy an international spot on Sporting's roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P1 visa.

Mauri, who holds dual citizenship in Argentina and Italy, played six seasons in Serie A for Parma, Empoli and European giants AC Milan from 2013 to 2019. He arrives in Kansas City after a two-year stint with Argentine Primera Division club Talleres de Cordoba.