Melia makes three saves, Sporting KC ties Rapids 0-0

The Associated Press

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Tim Melia had three saves to help a shorthanded Sporting Kansas City team to a scoreless draw with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

The Rapids (8-4-4) outshot Sporting KC (10-4-4) 8-4, with three shots on goal to zero for Sporting KC.

Sporting KC was playing without top-scoring forwards Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi, who were held out for rest, and midfielder Gianluca Busio, who was transferred to Italian Serie A club Venezia earlier in the week. And defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin exited the game early because of an injury.

Both teams next play in MLS action Saturday. The Rapids visit the Houston Dynamo and Sporting KC visits Dallas.

Sporting KC will host Club Leon of La Liga in Spain in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal on Tuesday at Children's Mercy Park.