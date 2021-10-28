Johnny Russell stays on torrid pace, scores both goals in Sporting KC's win over LA Galaxy

The Associated Press
Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell, right, and Los Angeles Galaxy defender Niko Hämäläinen (15) battle for a ball in the air during the second half of Wednesday's game at Children's Mercy Park. Russell scored both goals as Sporting KC claimed a 2-0 win to move into first place in the MLS Western Conference.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Johnny Russell scored twice to extend his goals streak to eight games and Sporting Kansas City beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the Western Conference.

Kansas City (17-7-7) has 58 points, tied with Seattle atop the conference, and has won six of its last eight games.

The 31-year-old Russell, who has a career-high 14 goals this season, ran onto a cross by Gadi Kinda, burst past a defender and beat goalkeeper Jonathan Bond to open the scoring in the 40th minute.

Russell scored again in the 82nd — his 10th goal in the last eight games — to give Sporting a 2-0 lead. He is just the fourth player in Major League Soccer history to score goals in eight consecutive games or more.

Sporting Kansas City, which clinched a playoff berth with a 2-1 win at Seattle on Saturday, is assured of no worse than the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

The Galaxy (13-12-7), who had their four-game unbeaten run snapped, are hovering above the playoff line with 46 points, just one ahead of eighth-place Vancouver. 