Sporting KC falls to No. 3 seed after controversial loss

Staff and wire reports

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Real Salt Lake scored in the closing seconds to beat Sporting Kansas City and sneak into the Major League Soccer playoffs.

But it didn’t come without controversy.

Damir Kreilach scored in stoppage time to lift Real Salt Lake over Sporting Kansas City 1-0 and clinch a berth in the playoffs on the final day of the regular season Sunday night at Children’s Mercy Park.

Just before stoppage time started, though, RSL defender Justen Glad appeared to touch the bouncing ball with his hand as he was defending Sporting Kansas City’s Roger Espinoza in the penalty box.

VAR (video assistant referee) Younes Marrakchi, however, saw no offense and did not prompt head referee Ted Unkel to review the play. Marrakchi told an MLS pool reporter that he determined the action by Glad was not deliberate.

“The travesty that happened here tonight also affects other teams, as well, because they're expecting the game to be played correctly. That is always incumbent upon the officials,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said. “Congratulations to Salt Lake. But what is incredibly disappointing, what is a stab to the heart of every single person that is associated to our club and all the clubs that are competing because this result affects them as well, Salt Lake gets in, LA gets knocked out. LA is now sitting on the outside because of a call, as well. That is incredibly, incredibly unprofessional.

“It's unacceptable. It's 100 percent a penalty kick. It should be a penalty. It should have been called. I want answers from the league and I want them to come out and explain why it was not called. I can't even get answers from the referees on the field to tell me what was the process.”

Espinoza said he pleaded with the referee to review the play.

“I was right there. I was the guy making the play. You could see me raising my hands and saying, 'That's a penalty kick.' That's what I saw. I went and told the referee that it's a penalty and that we have to stop the play. Nothing happened,” Espinoza said. “He got mad at me, actually. He got incredibly mad and said he was going to stop talking to me.”

Sporting KC (17-10-7) went into the day with a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed, but fell to No. 3 and will play sixth-seeded Vancouver.

Sporting’s loss and Seattle’s loss allowed Colorado to get the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and receive a first-round playoff bye.

Real Salt Lake (14-14-6), the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, will play second-seeded Seattle in the first round.

Kreilach put away a volley off a bicycle kick by Justin Meram from point-blank range to make it 1-0 in the fifth minute of stoppage time to keep Real Salt Lake's season alive.

David Ochoa had four saves for RSL. The 20-year-old goalkeeper in his third MLS season has four career shutouts, all in 2021.