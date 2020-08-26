Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire getting acclimated to Chiefs offense

By Jacob Lang

St. Joseph News-Press

As the Kansas City Chiefs ramp up training camp, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said things are getting easier.

"For me, it feels like things are slowing down just because of the nature of football," Edwards-Helaire said.

Edwards-Helaire sat out Sunday morning's practice, but he has gotten plenty of opportunities to get to know his new offense. He says the team's veterans have helped.

"Everybody's been a rookie before, and they understand what's going on," Edwards-Helaire said. "Everybody's here for me, and everybody's here for the team."

A main influence for Edwards-Helaire has been quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After Mahomes famously asked Chiefs general manager Brett Veach to draft Edwards-Helaire in April's NFL Draft, Mahomes worked out with the former LSU back over the summer.

Mahomes said Edwards-Helaire has some traits that have helped the rookie get quickly acclimated to the offense.

"(Edwards-Helaire) has stepped in, he's learned the offense, he's not making a lot of mistakes, he's playing fast and he has incredible vision," Mahomes said. "For him to be able to do that so early is a great sign, and he'll keep getting better and better."

Mahomes said after adding Edwards-Helaire to the mix, the Chiefs dynamic offense has gotten even more dangerous with its versatility.

"It's a lot of different guys that can do a lot of different things," Mahomes said. "When you have a team like we have, it's hard for defenses to nail exactly what we're doing, exactly who's running which routes because every single person can do every single route."

As training camp goes on, Edwards-Helaire says he'll continue to pick up on the playbook and get acclimated to the offense.

"It's an NFL playbook, and as long as you do the things you need to do as far as studying and looking through it, it's not as complicated," Edwards-Helaire said.

The Chiefs kick off their season Thursday, Sept. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium against the Houston Texans.