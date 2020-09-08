No calls, just roster spots for Davis twins

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

Have you ever sat around your home, waiting for an important call?

You know, a congratulatory call for a new job, a call from a relative about the birth of a child, or a call from an old friend you haven’t visited with in years.

Blue Springs High School 2014 graduates and twins Carlos and Khalil Davis spent Saturday hoping that they would not receive a big call. If their cell phones remained silent, it meant they were two of the newest members of the National Football League.

“It’s kind of funny,” said Khalil, who was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round with the 194th pick of the draft, “we were told if you don’t get a phone call by 4 p.m. you’re on the team, you’re on the 53-man roster.

“You’d think you were getting a call to let you know, but you know by not getting a call. I just know a lot of days and weeks of wondering what was going to happen are now over for both of us.”

Carlos was selected by the Steelers with the 232nd pick in the seventh round, and there had been reports out of Pittsburgh that he was on the bubble.

“My mom was a little bit upset with me because I wasn’t showing more emotion when we heard that I had made the team – by not getting that phone call by 4 p.m. Saturday,” Carlos said, “but it’s like I told her, I wasn’t sure I was on the team.”

But soon, he saw a Steelers veteran who simply said, “Congratulations rookie.”

That brought a smile to Carlos’ face that is probably still there.

“Khalil had a great camp, and I think he was pretty sure he was going to make the Bucs, but it was different for me,” Carlos admitted, “but I’m on the roster, and I’m going to do all I can to make sure I stay there.”

Khalil said he had a hint that he might become a Buccaneer from a few veterans on the team.

“Some of the veteran players told me I’d had a good camp and it looked good for me,” Khalil said. “But until 4 p.m. came around and I didn’t get that call, I wasn’t 100 percent sure. I was talking to Carlos and I know he was concerned, and I’m as happy for him, and I am for myself.”

Carlos feels the same way, adding, “Khalil is going to do a great job in Tampa Bay.”

Both of the twins will play nose tackle, with Carlos hoping to crack the Steelers famed Steel Curtain, while Khalil will serve as a backup on a line that includes renowned tackle Ndamukong Suh.

“Suh’s like my big brother, he’s really helped me a lot,” Khalil said. “It’s crazy, I look around this locker room and see Suh and Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) and of course, Tom Brady.

“I mean, I watched those guys on TV for years, played video games where they were playing and now, I’m on their team. It’s crazy, it’s just crazy, but it’s amazing, too.”

The Bucs travel to New Orleans for their first game, and Khalil is counting the hours.

“Carlos opens on Monday Night Football and we open against the Saints, it’s just all so hard to believe. We just survived a training camp with no games. We had to prove our worth to our coaches by our work ethic and talent, and we were both able to do it.”

The touch of pride in his voice added impact to that statement.

“We played together at Blue Springs, then we played together at Nebraska,” Carlos said. “Now, we’re both going to play in the NFL. I don’t know what the chances are of all that happening, but they have to be pretty small.

“It just shows what hard work and dedication can mean for two kids from Blue Springs, Mo.”