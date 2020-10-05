AP source: Chiefs, Patriots all clear; no positives for Titans

By Teresa M. Walker

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs returned all negative results, allowing their game rescheduled for Monday night to be played, and the Tennessee Titans have their first day clear of positive results in a week, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The NFL postponed the Patriots' game at Kansas City (3-0) from Sunday after New England quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu were added to the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

The Patriots (2-1) wrote on social media Monday morning, "Game day."

Now in quarantine, Newton wrote Sunday on Instagram that he'll use his time off from football to "get healthy and self reflect on the other amazing things that I should be grateful for."

The Titans' outbreak reached 20 cases Sunday with the team's sixth straight day of at least one positive with 18 returned since Tuesday. But Tennessee had no positives back Monday morning. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because neither the NFL nor the Titans announced the latest results.

Tennessee will need continued negative results to host Buffalo (4-0) on Sunday, and Wednesday is the earliest the Titans can get back inside their facility as long as the franchise has back-to-back days of negative test results.

Titans linebacker Will Compton wrote on Twitter, "No positive tests. Victory Monday."

Minnesota, which lost to Tennessee a week ago, beat Houston 31-23 on Sunday following new protocols for teams exposed to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The negative test results Sunday include New Orleans Saints fullback Michael Burton, who falsely tested positive on Saturday. The Saints learned of the positive test after leaving New Orleans for Sunday's scheduled game in Detroit and ran another series of tests on players and staff overnight.

The Saints beat the Lions 35-29 in Detroit.

Tennessee's outbreak appears to have started Sept. 24 when the team placed cornerback Greg Mabin from its practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Then outside linebacker coach Shane Bowen's test result came back positive Sept. 26, and he did not travel with the Titans to Minnesota.

Then eight positives came back Sept. 29 when the NFL told the Titans to close their facility.

That was the first of six straight days of positive results putting key players on the reserve/COVID-19 list – defensive linemen DaQuan Jones and Jeffery Simmons, wide receiver Adam Humphries, long snapper Beau Brinkley, cornerback Kristian Fulton and outside linebacker Kamalei Correa. Fullback Khari Blasingame will be added to that list today after being the last player to test positive.

After the NFL postponed the Titans' game set for Sunday against Pittsburgh, the league rescheduled the game a day later for Week 7 on Oct. 25 during Tennessee's bye. The league also moved Baltimore's bye to Week 7, so the Ravens now can play Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.

Officials from the NFL and its players' union met with the Titans on Friday reviewing the situation around the team's outbreak.

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel contributed to this report.

CHIEFS-PATRIOTS GLANCE

NEW ENGLAND (2-1) at KANSAS CITY (3-0)

6:05 p.m. Monday, CBS (KCTV 5, Comcast Cable channel 3, HD 803)/WDAF FM-The Wolf (106.5 FM)

OPENING LINE - Chiefs by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Patriots 2-1; Chiefs 1-1

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead series 19-16-3

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Patriots 23-16 on Dec. 8, 2019, at New England

LAST WEEK — Patriots beat Raiders 36-20; Chiefs beat Ravens 34-20

AP PRO32 RANKING — Patriots No. 7; Chiefs No. 1

PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (1), PASS (22).

PATRIOTSS DEFENSE — OVERALL (T12), RUSH (19), PASS (11).

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (9), PASS (4).

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (27), PASS (4).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Patriots and Chiefs meeting was postponed until Monday due to positive coronavirus tests ... It's the fourth straight season they will meet, but playing at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time. ... The Chiefs beat the Patriots 41-14 the last time they met in Kansas City on Sept. 29, 2014. ... New England has not committed an offensive penalty; the Patriots have just seven penalties in total. ... Patriots RB Sony Michel had 117 yards rushing last week vs. Las Vegas. The team ran for 250 yards. ... New England is 52-1 since 2000 when it has a 100-yard rusher. ... WR Julian Edelman needs one TD reception to tie Wes Welker (37) for sixth most in Patriots history. ... Patriots QB Cam Newton, who will be sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, needs 245 yards passing to become the 48th player in NFL history with 30,000. ... S Devin McCourty needs one interception to tie Mike Haynes (28) for sixth most in club history. ... The Chiefs have won a franchise-record 12 straight games. Their last loss was at Tennessee in Week 10 last season. ... Kansas City is trying to start 4-0 for the fourth consecutive year. ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes became the fastest player to reach 10,000 yards passing last week vs. Baltimore. He has 10,310 yards, 85 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 34 games. ... Mahomes needs 15 TD passes in the next nine games to become the fastest to 100, surpassing Dan Marino. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce needs one more 100-yard receiving game to tie Otis Taylor (20) for second in club history. Tony Gonzalez holds the record with 26. Kelce has caught a pass in 99 straight games, the fifth-longest active streak in the NFL. ... Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has caught a TD pass each of the first three games. The last Chiefs player to do that was Willie Frazier in 1972. ... Kansas City is the only team in the NFL that has not allowed more than 20 points in a game this season. ... The Chiefs are second in the AFC with 10 sacks through three games. DT Chris Jones is tied for the AFC lead with 3 1/2 sacks. ... K Harrison Butker needs 14 points to pass Gonzalez (462) for the fifth most in Chiefs history. ... Fantasy tips: If you have a Patriots running back (any of them) put them in the lineup. They are coming off a huge game against Las Vegas on the ground and the Chiefs, despite a solid showing against Baltimore's vaunted ground game last week, have struggled against the run.