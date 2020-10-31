Chiefs' Bell ready to face former Jets teammates

By Dave Skretta

Associated Press

Chiefs coach Andy Reid doesn't subscribe to the notion of payback in the business of professional football.

Extra motivation? That's another story.

As the Chiefs prepare to play the New York Jets at noon Sunday, Reid knows one of the intriguing subplots will be running back Le'Veon Bell's first shot at his former team. The two-time All-Pro joined the Chiefs after a rather acrimonious split with the Jets a couple weeks ago. And, after a get-your-feet wet game against the Denver Broncos last weekend, Bell could take on a much bigger role – with glee – when the Super Bowl champs face the winless Jets at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Once the whistle blows and it's time to start, you put that in the back of the mind if that was in your plans," Reid said this week. "You're playing and you're playing to the best of your ability. That's what I think. We have done it for a couple of years and watched guys go through it, and I think that's what happens."

Bell has a bit of experience facing former teams. He ran 25 times for 72 yards last December in helping the Jets beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the club with which he spent his first five seasons before another rather messy split.

There was some question whether Bell would fit into a Chiefs offense that has been humming for years, especially with so many playmakers already in the locker room. But the returns from Game 1 were promising: He ran six times for 39 yards as Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the rookie incumbent, carried eight times for 46 yards and a score.

That production against the Broncos took some of the load off Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 200 yards and another TD.

"The types of runs we have built in for them both, they can give you thunder or lightning, whatever you want on any play," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. "To have that two-headed monster back there, all those guys – we've got one heck of a running back room. And as a blocker, that gets you excited. You have someone who can take it to the house."

OFFENSIVE OFFENSE

The Jets (7-0) lead the league in being terrible on offense, ranking last in scoring, total yards, yards passing, first downs and third-down conversions. Adam Gase tried to change things last week by handing play-calling duties to coordinator Dowell Loggains, and the Jets scored 10 points in their first three possessions. But they had just 4 yards the entire second half.

"There are some things that I'm looking to kind of adjust and see if we can get better," Gase said. "Like, right now, it's trying to find things that may be an issue and try to do something different. That's really kind of the whole premise on what I was thinking leading into the last week of, 'What can we do different to put ourselves in better position?'"

DOMINANT DEFENSE

The Jets won't get much of a break against the Chiefs (6-1), who quietly rank fourth in the league against the pass and have intercepted at least one throw in five consecutive games. That includes Dan Sorensen's pick-six against Denver.

"We're probably as close of a unit as I've ever experienced in my seven years," Sorensen said, "and a lot has to do with guys coming back. We have pretty much the same secondary we had last year. We know each other really well. We've played with each other for a lot of games and there's a lot of continuity there."

DOWN DARNOLD

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold struggled in his return from a two-game absence because of a sprained right shoulder, going 12 of 23 for 120 yards – the second-lowest total of his three-year career – with two interceptions. He has one touchdown and five picks in his last three starts as rumors swirl about the Jets possibly aiming for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the draft if they end up with the No. 1 pick – and if Lawrence doesn't return to school.

"For me, I'm always optimistic about different situations," Darnold said. "Obviously, we're not where we want to be right now, we're 0-7, it's not ideal. So, for us, for me especially, it's just about coming in here and going back to work."

WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN

The Jets had Mahomes in for an official visit before the 2017 draft and could have chosen him sixth overall, but they wound up taking safety Jamal Adams instead. The Chiefs traded up into the 10th spot and made Mahomes the second quarterback off the board after the Bears' Mitch Trubisky.

"I definitely thought there was interest there," Mahomes said. "Whenever you get on those visits, you know they're pretty interested. At the time, they drafted a great player in Jamal Adams and you can't really argue with that one."

GOOD NEWS, BAD NEWS

New York's defense has struggled this season, regularly giving up chunk plays and hurting itself with penalties, but it may have taken a step forward against Buffalo. The Bills kicked six field goals but never reached the end zone.

"I definitely hate that we let them get that many field goals," Jets linebacker Avery Williamson said. "There were some times we could have gotten off the field, so yeah, that's on us."



Big home favorite

WHAT — New York Jets (0-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (6-1)

WHEN/WHERE — Noon Sunday, Arrowhead Stadium

TV/RADIO — CBS (KCTV 5, Comcast Cable channel 3, HD 803)/WDAF-FM-The Wolf (106.5 FM)

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 19 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — New York 1-6; Kansas City 5-2

SERIES RECORD — Tied 19-19-1

LAST MEETING — Jets beat Chiefs 38-31 on Dec. 3, 2017, in New Jersey

LAST WEEK — Jets lost to Bills 18-10; Chiefs beat Broncos 43-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Jets No. 32, Chiefs No. 2

JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (23), PASS (32)

JETS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (30), PASS (4)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (9), PASS (12)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (30), PASS (4)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Jets are trying to avoid the second 0-8 start in franchise history. The last time was 1996, when they finished 1-15 under Rich Kotite. ... Jets coach Adam Gase is handing off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains for the second straight game. ... The Jets gained only 4 total yards on five possessions in the second half last week against Buffalo. ... New York ranks last in the NFL in several offensive categories, including points, total yards, yards passing, first downs and third-down conversions. ... Jets QB Sam Darnold returned from a two-game absence because of a sprained right shoulder and had one of the worst starts of his career against the Bills. He passed for 120 yards and had two picks with a 31.1 passer rating, the second lowest of his career. Darnold also was sacked six times. ... Jets WR Jamison Crowder missed last week with a groin injury but could be back Sunday. He has 29 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns in just four games. ... WR Denzel Mims, the Jets' second-round selection, had four catches for 42 yards in his NFL debut last week after being sidelined since training camp with hamstring injuries. ... The Jets were the first team to not allow the Bills to score a touchdown and held Buffalo to 0 for 5 on TDs in the red zone. New York did give up 422 yards, though, leading to six field goals. ... Jets K Sergio Castillo, elevated from the practice squad because of Sam Ficken's groin injury, kicked a 29-yard field goal on his first NFL kick and made his only extra-point attempt. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid would tie Curly Lambeau (229) for the fifth-most wins in NFL history. ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes needs eight TD passes in his next five games to break Dan Marino's record of fastest player to 100. Marino did it in 44 games. ... Mahomes has thrown a TD pass in 18 consecutive games, the longest streak in franchise history and currently the longest streak in the NFL. ... TE Travis Kelce needs one more 100-yard receiving game to pass Otis Taylor (20) for second most in Chiefs history. ... Kelce needs three TD passes to pass Dwayne Bowe (44) for fifth most in franchise history. ... Chiefs RB Le'Veon Bell will be playing his former team for the first time. The Jets released him two weeks ago. ... The Chiefs have had four games of at least 30 points. The franchise record is five in a season. ... Kansas City has intercepted a pass in five straight games. ... Fantasy tip: If you have a member of the Chiefs, you should probably start him. If you have a member of the Jets, you should probably sit him. Rarely in the NFL do you find such a mismatch on paper.