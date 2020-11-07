Tim Crone: Chiefs remain aggressive in building roster

The Examiner

The 2020 presidential election will go down as one of most memorable in American history. It is difficult to focus on much else. This country has been pitting “us against them” for way too long.

Championship teams can only be successful if all members work together for a common goal and communicate with respect. At 17 years old, I thought I knew everything. At almost 70 years old, I now realize how little I know, but I am noticeably clear in believing that little in life can be accomplished without a spirit of cooperation and willingness to compromise.

Sports is a facet of life that brings people together for a common purpose. Hopefully, now that the election is over, this country can get back to respecting each other just as teammates on a championship team.

The Chiefs’ season is already reaching the halfway point. The organization has not been satisfied with a single Super Bowl victory last year. After a 50-year wait, the entire organization appears to remain hungry for more championship rings.

The latest pickup, Le’Veon Bell, illustrates that aggressive philosophy. The team has had some setbacks with players opting out due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the usual injuries that occur during any football season. Brett Veach and Andy Reid seem to have an answer for every curve in the road.

The team has already overhauled its offensive line for the better. The changes to the interior offensive line has made the team even more explosive with a stellar running attack. At this point in the season the Chiefs are more balanced offensively than last year.

The leadership of this organization is not afraid to make changes and put their faith in players. Sammy Watkins makes the Chiefs’ passing game unstoppable, but when Watkins pulled his hamstring the offense did not skip a beat.

Byron Pringle has teamed with Mecole Hardman to more than fill the void for likely the best No. 3 receiver in the NFL. Pringle would be starting on any other NFL team. He has great hands, runs outstanding routes and is very tough to tackle. His kickoff return against Denver demonstrated his ability.

Hopefully the Chiefs can keep him around in the future. Hardman is super talented and would be a great No. 2 receiver on most NFL teams even though he is probably the fourth or fifth receiver on the Chiefs roster. Demarcus Robinson and Marcus Kemp are backups that would be playing a lot for other teams in the league.

There are many bad teams in the NFL this year for a variety of reasons. Even though the season has been tough on most everyone, the Chiefs seem to be one step ahead of most teams. Other league players would like to come to Kansas City to play for Veach and Reid. Obviously, the Kansas City weather or night life would not be a draw – they come to the Chiefs organization to compete for a championship.

This team is not afraid of change. It is a great motivating factor in pro football. If you do not live up to the level of play expected, the Chiefs will move you right out the door.

The schedule this year may not be as difficult as it has been in previous years. The Chiefs still have the Panthers, Broncos, Dolphins and Falcons left but should be favored in the last part of the season. They still have division rivals, the Chargers and Raiders, which are always tough games. The Buccaneers and Saints will be a big time test for the team.

There are two teams that could easily be the opponents in the Super Bowl. Look for the Steelers, Titans and Ravens to be extremely tough opponents in the playoff run. However, if the team stays healthy it is still hungry and has the ability to come together to beat any team in the NFL.

• The quote of the week comes from John F. Kennedy, 35th president of the United States: “Being courageous requires no exceptional qualifications, no magic formula, no special combination of time, place and circumstances. It is an opportunity that sooner or later is presented to us all.”

– Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School and is a host of a weekly radio show, “Off the Wall with Tim Crone,” on KCWJ (1030 AM) 6 p.m. every Monday. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.