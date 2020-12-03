Chiefs to sell playoff tickets next week

By The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Chiefs will sell tickets for potential playoff games beginning next week.

The team announced that while playoff tickets will be sold, it will be under the same reduced capacity as the regular season.

Beginning Monday, in order of tenure, season ticket holders will have the first chance to purchase the playoff pack, which includes tickets to three possible home playoff games. The tickets will be for the same pod of seats as they have for the regular season. Season ticket holders will be contacted directly through email with details.

Any tickets remaining after the season ticket holder presale will be released as single-game tickets on Friday, Dec. 11 – first to Jackson County taxpayers at 8 a.m., and then to the general public at noon.

Those tickets will be sold in grouped pods of seats, with the ability to purchase as many as six seats in the same pod through the online process. Fans will be required to attend with known guests sitting within their purchased pod.

All current safety protocols – including the wearing of masks – will also be enforced for the playoff games.