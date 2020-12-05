Broncos bringing QBs to KC to face Mahomes, Chiefs

By Dave Skretta

Associated Press

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is putting together one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history.

The Broncos? Well, they're just happy to HAVE a quarterback.

Drew Lock will be back under center when Denver visits the Chiefs in the latest edition of their long-simmering AFC West rivalry Sunday night. Lock was deemed a high-risk close contact of infected quarterback Jeff Driskel – along with the rest of the Broncos' quarterbacks – and left his team without a true QB to face New Orleans last week.

The Broncos turned to a practice squad wide receiver to take most of the snaps in a 31-3 rout.

"Watching it, it was a gut-wrenching feeling the whole time. It was tough," said Lock, a Lee’s Summit High School graduate who starred at nearby Missouri. "It wasn't something I enjoyed. I'd much rather be out on the field helping my team out. It hurt my heart, hurt my soul, and it's just time to move on and get out there and get to Kansas City."

The Broncos (4-7) had better turn their focus to the Chiefs (10-1) rather quickly.

Mahomes is coming off another impressive performance, throwing for 462 yards and three touchdowns without a pick in a 27-24 win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. He's on pace to throw for 5,087 yards, which would give him his second season among the top 10 in NFL history, along with 44 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. His passer rating of 115.5, while far from the perfect measurement of play, would be the best in his bright young career.

"Mahomes is special, not just this year – ever since he's taken over the starting job in Kansas City, he's had a phenomenal short career," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. "He's just really a great, great quarterback, and he especially excels in their system. He's really good at operating their system."

His cast of cohorts makes it a relatively easy task.

Tyreek Hill has put together three consecutive 100-yard receiving games, and he's caught at least one TD pass in five straight, highlighted by a 269-yard effort with three scores against Tampa Bay. Tight end Travis Kelce is riding a streak of 106 games with at least one catch and needs a mere 22 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the fifth straight year.

Throw in the recent return of Sammy Watkins from a hamstring injury, fellow wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson, and running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and LeVeon Bell, and you have a seemingly unstoppable offense.

"Those guys are rolling," Watkins said, "so I'm just trying to catch up to their speed. You got everybody moving so fast, I'm like, 'I got to catch up.' The offense is going to continue doing what they're doing. I'm just trying to add to it."

As if it needed any more help.

"The guys believe in me just as much as I believe in him. You have to have that if you want to win these football teams against these great opponents," Mahomes said. "You have to have total confidence in each other to know we're going to give whatever we have in order to win the game, no what what that is."

QB QUAGMIRE

Lock will start the 14th game of his NFL career after missing his 14th game last week. Lock and his backup, Brett Rypien, returned to practice Wednesday, but the Broncos isolated practice squad veteran Blake Bortles as a precaution. They added Kyle Shurmur, the Chiefs' former practice squad QB and son of Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, in case any of the Broncos' quarterbacks tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Drew's going to be motivated," Broncos tight end Noah Fant said. "I'm expecting him to come out and do good things."

PLAYOFF PICTURE

The Chiefs can clinch a playoff berth with a win, losses by the Raiders, Ravens and Colts or a handful of other results in which they tie. More importantly, they can clinch their fifth consecutive AFC West title with a win and Raiders loss or tie, or if they tie and the Raiders lose to the winless Jets.

UNFAIR FIGHT

The Broncos will face Hill and Co. without their best cornerback. Bryce Callahan was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury Wednesday. Rookie cornerback Essang Bassey is in line to start opposite A.J. Bouye in the secondary.

KEEPING PACE

The Chiefs remain a game behind the unbeaten Steelers for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, which takes on even more importance this season with a lone first-round bye. But that doesn't mean the Chiefs are watching the standings quite yet.

"I let the coaches take care of who we play and how we play," Watkins said. "We just control what we control."

GETTING DEFENSIVE

After a couple of shaky performances against Carolina and Las Vegas, the Chiefs' defense had one of its best games of the season against Tampa Bay. It picked off Brady twice and held the Buccaneers until some mop-up points late in the game.

"They do a great job of bringing pressures," Lock said. "All defenses do, but it just so happens the Chiefs do it really well."

Lock-ed in

WHAT — Denver Broncos (4-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)

WHEN/WHERE — Sunday, 7:20 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium

TV/RADIO — NBC (KSHB 41, Comcast Cable channel 8, HD 808)/WDAF-FM-The Wolf (106.5 FM)

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 14

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Broncos 6-5; Chiefs 6-5

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 66-55

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Broncos 43-16 on Oct. 25

LAST WEEK — Broncos lost to Saints 31-3; Chiefs beat Buccaneers 27-24

AP PRO32 RANKING — Broncos No. 24, Chiefs No. 2

BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (14), PASS (26)

BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (27), PASS (7)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (18), PASS (1)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (23T), PASS (16)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Kansas City wins the AFC West with a victory and a Raiders loss at the Jets. ... The Chiefs get a playoff berth simply with a win, and can do so even with a tie and a few results elsewhere ... The Broncos have lost three of their last four games. ... Denver has lost five straight games played on Sunday night. That includes two games against the Chiefs in 2016. ... Broncos TE Noah Fant needs 3 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for his career. ... Denver is expected to have its full complement of quarterbacks after COVID-19 testing and contact tracing forced the Broncos to use WR Kendall Hinton under center last week against New Orleans. Hinton was 1 of 9 for 13 yards with two interceptions. ... The Broncos gained 112 yards total offense and managed six first downs against the Saints. ... Broncos K Brandon McManus hit a 58-yard field goal against New Orleans to avoid their first home shutout. ... The Chiefs are trying to improve to 11-1 for the second time in franchise history (2003). ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for at least 300 yards seven times this season. He has 22 straight games with at least one TD passing. ... The Chiefs are playing their only home game in a five-week span. ... Kansas City has won 30 of its last 33 games against the AFC West. ... The Chiefs have scored at least 23 points in a league-record 25 straight games. ... WR Tyreek Hill set a Chiefs record with six receptions of at least 20 yards at Tampa Bay. He has 82 for his career, the fourth most in franchise history. Hill has eclipsed 100 yards receiving in three straight games and caught TD passes in five straight. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has caught a pass in 106 consecutive games. Kelce needs 22 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the fifth straight season and one TD catch to pass Dwayne Bowe (44) for fifth in Chiefs history. ... RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire needs 70 yards from scrimmage to pass Bowe (995) for third most by a rookie in Chiefs history. ... Fantasy tip: The Broncos will have a real quarterback under center this week, but the Chiefs' defense is still a surprisingly good fantasy bet. KC picked off Tom Brady twice and held Tampa Bay's explosive playmakers in check most of the way in last week's 27-24 victory.

– The Associated Press