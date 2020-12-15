Broncos' Lock ditches daredevil ways to have best outing

By Arnie Stapleton

Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – In one ear is his backup. In the other, his boss.

Drew Lock scrambled for just 4 yards Sunday but he took a giant leap toward proving to that he's Denver's quarterback of the future.

Taming his daredevil tendencies, Lock showed patience and poise in picking apart the Carolina Panthers in Denver's 32-27 win in which he threw for 280 yards and a career-best four touchdowns on 21 of 27 passing. It was his first game without an interception since September.

The most productive quarterback in the NFL last weekend wasn't Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady or Philip Rivers.

It was Lock, whose whopping 149.5 passer rating was the third highest in franchise history, just behind two men named Peyton Manning and John Elway.

Lock and the Broncos (5-8) sorely needed a bounce back like this. He'd thrown interceptions in eight consecutive games since returning from a sprained right shoulder that sidelined him for three weeks. He missed another game for not wearing a mask around a fellow quarterback who later tested positive for COVID-19.

And he entered Week 14 with just nine touchdown throws and an AFC-high 13 interceptions.

On Sunday, it wasn't the brash, panicky gunslinger throwing deep into coverage, but a calm, collected quarterback using a series of scrambles, screens and check-downs to his running backs and tight ends to set up scoring heaves of 37 and 49 yards to rookie KJ Hamler.

"It was just about me coming in and doing my job," said Lock, the former University of Missouri and Lee’s Summit High School star. "Knowing that if I just play my game and let it come to me, then the big ones will come."

Lock said backup Brett Rypien admonishes him every week to set up the long ball by first dinking and dunking it downfield. It's the same message he's been hearing from Elway, the Broncos' Hall of Fame QB-turned-GM, who also was oftentimes too aggressive early in his playing career.

"Yes, he's preached to me just doing your job and not trying to force anything," Lock said. "Once you force it, those are the ones that you want back. ... It's all about being calm and focused in those games. That's when you make the right decisions, and I've been getting preached that quite a bit here these last couple weeks."

Coach Vic Fangio expects to see the even-tempered quarterback and not the excitable one these next three weeks.

Asked if Lock must finish strong to enter 2021 as the incumbent, Fangio said, "Well, I think everyone's always being evaluated each and every week. Obviously, we've committed a lot to Drew here. We want to see him keep improving and we're hopeful and anticipating that he will."