Chiefs bringing back receiver Demarcus Robinson

Brandon Zenner

St. Joseph News-Press

The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing five-year wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal, according to reports.

The 26-year-old will reportedly play for the veteran minimum with a cap hit of just over $1 million.

This is the second-straight year Robinson will be playing for the Chiefs on a one-year contract. The 2016 fourth-rounder out of Florida tested free agency in 2020 before ultimately returning to the Chiefs. He had a career-best season en route to the team's second-straight Super Bowl.

Robinson started nine games in 2020 with 45 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns.

Robinson has started 32 games in his career, totaling 1,415 yards, 11 touchdowns and 120 catches.

The Chiefs have been seeking out a veteran wide receiver in free agency to join a group that includes Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle. Sammy Watkins is a free agent who has visited with the Colts and Ravens this week.

According to reports, the Chiefs made runs at wideouts Juju Smith-Schuster and Josh Reynolds in free agency, though they ultimately chose to sign with other clubs.

Robinson is one of multiple Chiefs free agents to return after back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. The Chiefs announced the re-signing of offensive lineman Mike Remmers on Thursday, while defensive lineman Taco Charlton, running back Elijah McGuire, safety Daniel Sorenson and running back Darrel Williams have reportedly agreed to deals.

The Chiefs also signed offensive guard Joe Thuney, a free agent from the Patriots, and offensive lineman Kyle Long, who came out of retirement. Kansas City also acquired tight end Blake Bell, who played with the Chiefs in '19 before a stint with the Cowboys last season.