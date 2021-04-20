Chiefs' Mahomes feels 'ahead of schedule' after turf toe surgery

Brandon Zenner

St. Joseph News-Press

More than two months after undergoing surgery for turf toe, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II says he feels ahead of schedule in his recovery.

Mahomes underwent surgery Feb. 10 for a turf toe injury that was sustained during the AFC Divisional Round in January, which was accompanied by him entering concussion protocol in the second half.

"It's been a lot of rehabbing, pretty much every single day rehabbing," Mahomes told reporters during Monday's video press conference. "I got to go to The Masters, which was the only break I've really had from being up here in Kansas City rehabbing. I'm just trying to make myself available to the team as quickly as possible."

Since undergoing surgery following a loss in Super Bowl 55, Mahomes has been in a boot on his right foot until he attended The Masters earlier this month.

A full recovery is expected to take full months, which Chiefs officials expecting a return by training camp earlier in the offseason. The team began Phase 1 of their offseason workout program Monday, which is limited to strength and conditioning and rehab, though head coach Andy Reid said the team is also allowed scheme evaluation.

The first action Mahomes could miss is when on-field work is allowed in the second phase May 17.

"I think I'm progressing well," Mahomes said. "I think I'm ahead of schedule myself, but obviously we're trying to be cautious and not push me out there too soon. I'm doing what I can, I got out of the boot finally — it took forever — and now I'm trying to get back on the field and get that stuff working. I'm sure they'll keep me along that same pathway so I'll hopefully be able to do some stuff by the end of the offseason."

Mahomes battled an ankle injury in 2019 before a knee injury sidelined him for two games. He said working back from both injuries helped in the long run, and this instance will be similar.

""Being able to restart with the feet, I can really improve my footwork and try to make myself better," Mahomes said. "I've dealt with ankle injuries in my career, and being able to teach myself to hit the right spots with my feet, and just teaching myself how to get back from this injury, I think it will help me out in the long-run and something I can focus on."