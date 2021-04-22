Raytown grad Aldon Smith turns himself in and is released on bond

Bob Condotta

Seattle Times

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith turned himself in to police in the New Orleans area Tuesday night, was booked on a second-degree battery charge and then released, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, Smith turned himself in shortly before 7 p.m. He was booked and released on $25,000 bond.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau had issued a warrant for Smith's arrest Monday after he allegedly assaulted a man outside a business in the 8600 block of West Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette, La., on Saturday night, according to the release.

It is not yet known when he is due next in court.

The arrest is the latest in a long line of off-field issues that have derailed Smith's once-promising NFL career.

Smith, 31, a former Missouri and Raytown High School standout, was suspended by the NFL for all of the 2016-19 seasons — as well as part of the 2014 and 2015 seasons — for a variety of offenses including a domestic violence arrest, a hit-and-run and one yearlong suspension for violating the league's policy on substance abuse.

He was cleared to play last year and saw action in all 16 games with the Cowboys, recording five sacks, three in a September game in Seattle against the Seahawks.

The latest alleged incident occurred two days after the Seahawks announced Smith's signing. He reached an agreement with the Seahawks on Thursday, a day after he visited the team's facility in Renton, Wash.

According to authorities, at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a call for medical assistance. When they arrived, the statement says, "they came into contact with a male victim who said he was assaulted by an acquaintance of his" earlier while standing outside a business in Chalmette.

The statement said further that during the course of the investigation detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau identified the suspect as Smith. ESPN reported that Smith "allegedly choked a victim unconscious" during the confrontation that began inside a coffee house. According to WDSU-TV, the incident was captured on camera, and the television station quoted Sheriff James Pohlmann as saying Smith caused "severe injuries."

In a statement Monday afternoon, the Seahawks said they were looking into the matter.

"We are aware of the reports regarding Aldon Smith," the statement read. "Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."

Smith signed a one-year deal for the veteran minimum worth a total of $1.275 million with a $990,000 base salary for 2021. The deal includes a dead cap hit of $137,500.

The Seahawks have begun Phase One of their offseason program, which includes virtual meetings and strength and conditioning work. The program is voluntary and the Seahawks are among more than 20 teams whose players released statements through the NFL Players Association stating they will not attend any of the program in-person due to continuing concerns over COVID-19.