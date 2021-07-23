Joe Thuney brings championship experience as leader for Chiefs' new look O-line group

Jacob Lang

St. Joseph News-Press

Among myriad offseason additions, Joe Thuney has been one of the most valuable pickups for the Kansas City Chiefs.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and 2019 Second Team All-Pro, Thuney brings experience and versatility to a transitioning offensive line room in Kansas City.

"The organization is top class, everyone's been so welcoming," Thuney said. "I feel great here, really happy to be here."

A third-round pick out of North Carolina State in 2016, Thuney spent the first five years of his career with the New England Patriots. With the Patriots, Thuney started in three straight Super Bowls in each of his first three seasons in the league, the first player in NFL history to do so.

While he primarily plays as a guard, Thuney has experience playing at center and even tackle. That versatility will help, as the Chiefs begin shaking out a starting line group in training camp.

The 28-year-old brings playoff experience to a budding dynasty in Kansas City. Thuney said the Chiefs players are hard-working and there's a different feel about the way things work.

"I think everyone just wants to try to take steps and make progress, myself included," Thuney said. "It's been great being out on the field with those guys and looking forward to some more of it."

Thuney will be a leader for an offensive line group with a lot of new faces.

"The offensive line room is a great room," Thuney said. "It's a nice combination of old and young and just trying to dig in my playbook and learn everything there is to learn about the offense."

One fellow newcomer is left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who is expected to be the protector of Patrick Mahomes' blind side for the foreseeable future. The 25-year-old two-time Pro Bowler is taking over for longtime Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher, who was released in the offseason.

Thuney said he's excited to continue working with Brown in the future.

"We've been working together for a little bit of time now, and it's going well," Thuney said. "Just taking it day-by-day, but he's a great guy and a really great player."

Other additions include 2021 draft picks Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith. Thuney said he's seen a lot from Smith in their early interactions, and he's excited to keep working with his new teammates.

"Trey works really, really hard. He's just getting into his playbook a lot, too. He's a strong guy, he works hard and he's explosive," Thuney said. "It's been fun getting to know him and all the guys. Like I said, just taking it a day at a time."