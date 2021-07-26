Chiefs open training camp, place Watts on PUP list

Matt Derrick

Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off training camp Saturday by placing veteran safety Armani Watts on the physically unable to perform list and moving rookie defensive end Malik Herring to the non-football injury list.

Watts sustained a foot fracture during offseason workouts in May and wasn't expected to be ready to practice when veterans report to training camp on Monday. Head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Watts is progressing well in his recovery but he didn't place a timetable on the safety's return to action.

A 2018 fourth-round draft choice for the Chiefs, Watts has emerged as a key special teams performer, playing in all 16 regular-season games during the past two seasons. He saw action on 80.7% of the club's special teams snaps last season and also played 101 snaps on defense while matching his career-high with 17 total tackles.

Herring, an undrafted rookie free agent, suffered a torn ACL during practice for the Senior Bowl in January and is expected to miss the season. The 22-year-old from Georgia had four sacks and 13 tackles for a loss during four seasons for the Bulldogs, playing in 52 games with 17 starts. The Chiefs anticipate Herring competing for a roster spot in 2022.

Both players will continue counting on the team's 90-man active roster. The Chiefs still have one more roster move to make in order free space for veteran free-agent defensive Alex Okafor, who agree to terms with the club on a one-year deal earlier this week and is expected to report to camp with other veterans Monday.

Here's a glance at what to expect from the Chiefs in camp:

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (16-3)

CAMP SITE: St. Joseph, Missouri

LAST YEAR: The Chiefs won a fifth straight division title and second consecutive AFC championship but failed to defend the Lombardi Trophy with a humbling 31-9 loss to Tampa Bay in February. QB Patrick Mahomes had one of his worst performances in the game behind a patchwork offensive line dominated by the Buccaneers' pass rush. The Chiefs' own pass rush was ineffective and a lack of talent in the secondary was exposed by Bucs QB Tom Brady and his wide receiver corps.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: LT Orlando Brown Jr., LG Joe Thuney, C Austin Blythe, DT Jarran Reed, RB Elijah McGuire, CB Mike Hughes, RB Jerrick McKinnon, TE Blake Bell, FS Will Parks, LB Nick Bolton, C Creed Humphrey, DE Joshua Kaindoh.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: LT Eric Fisher, RT Mitchell Schwartz, WR Sammy Watkins, CB Bashaud Breeland, TE Deon Yelder, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, CB Antonio Hamilton, RB Damien Williams, DT Mike Pennel.

CAMP NEEDS: Kansas City failed to land a playmaking CB in free agency or the draft and could look for a veteran to push Charvarius Ward and L'Jarius Sneed for playing time. The Chiefs also need a WR to step up opposite Tyreek Hill after losing Watkins to the Ravens in free agency. Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson have played the past couple seasons but neither has proven he can handle the load of a No. 2 wide receiver.

KEY CAMP COMPETITIONS: Brown and Thuney provide a solid left side of the OL but center and the right-side jobs are up for grabs. The Chiefs signed Blythe and drafted Humphrey and both will have a chance to earn the center role. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif returns from opt out and will compete with Andrew Wylie, Lucas Niang and Mike Remmers for guard and tackle spots on the right. Middle linebacker snaps are available between second-round pick Bolton and veterans Andrew Hitchens and Willie Gay Jr. Defensive tackle also bears watching with Chris Jones expected to slide to defensive end; Reed will compete for those snaps with Derrick Nnadi, Khalen Saunders and Tershawn Wharton.

EXPECTATIONS: As long as Mahomes is at quarterback and Andy Reid is the coach, the expectation is a Super Bowl championship. GM Brett Veach did a masterful job in rebuilding and upgrading the offensive line, though few changes on defense means the current group will have to improve. DE Frank Clark has yet to live up to his big contract and has dealt with legal problems throughout the offseason, and Jones has yet to prove he can provide a pass rush from the outside. FS Tyrann Mathieu has been a star but is seeking a contract extension while the rest of defensive backfield needs to show significant improvement.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +500