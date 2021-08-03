Blue Springs graduate Darrius Shepherd is trying to earn 'dream' spot on Kansas City Chiefs roster

The elusive dream is one step closer to becoming reality for former Blue Springs High School all-state wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

He joined the Green Bay Packers roster in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, appearing in 14 games in 2019 and 2020. He had six catches for 47 yards, while averaging 18.7 yards on 20 punt returns.

He was often praised by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who liked the way Shepherd picked up the team's complex offense and the precise way he ran his routes.

But he was released by the team after experiencing some problems with his return game, and was sitting by his phone when once again the dream of playing on an NFL roster came one step closer to becoming reality.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound Shepherd received a call from the Kansas City Chiefs on June 17. He had worked hard at a minicamp tryout and was thrilled at the option of joining his hometown team and catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.

"It is a dream come true," Shepherd said on a video call from Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph. "It's a business, but if you can't have fun, why do it? I'm having the time of my life. I'm working so hard and taking it all in."

Shepherd starred at North Dakota State. He played a big role in four national championships and led the team in receiving his last two seasons.

He had 62 receptions for 1,065 yards and nine touchdowns his senior season, including five catches for 125 yards and two scores in the FCS championship win over Eastern Washington in which he was named most valuable player. He finished his college career with 188 receptions for 2,841 yards and 20 TDs.

Shepherd, the son of late Blue Springs wide receiving great and former Missouri Tiger Lou Shepherd, grew up watching the Chiefs with his father in their Blue Springs home.

“When you’re in second grade and the teacher asked what you want to do when you grow up, it’s be a Kansas City Chiefs football player," said Shepherd, who was signed to the team's 90-man roster after the minicamp tryout. "So that’s kind of the dream up until college, and then it kind of doesn’t matter where I go. Then you get that phone call, and to find out there’s an opportunity, I was super excited to come be a part of this.”

When asked about the aspect of catching passes from Mahomes, after spending two seasons in Green Bay catching passes from Rodgers, a likely first vote Hall of Famer, Shepherd chuckled.

"It doesn't get any better than this," Shepherd said. "When I signed with the Chiefs, and walked into their building and saw all the photos of the players I tried to emulate in my back yard – Priest Holmes, Tony Gonzalez, Dante Hall – and now I'm a part of that legacy.

"And there could never be a better time to be with a team or an organization. The Chiefs organization is amazing, first class all the way. And I look around at the guys I'm playing with and thinking, 'This is a dream come true.'"

When asked about catching passes from two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Shepherd said, “I don’t think there’s much to adjust to. I just think they’re both top level quarterbacks.

“They’re both fierce competitors,” he added of Mahomes and Rodgers. “It’s super exciting to play with those high-level guys. It makes it a lot easier on receivers too. You just get to be a sponge and take up their knowledge and being a part of playing with them is special.”

While nothing is guaranteed, Shepherd is doing exactly what he did in Green Bay to impress the Packers organization and his teammates as an undrafted signee.

“I show up each day," Shepherd said, "and work hard to be consistent. I take care of my business and make plays when they come my way."

And that approach has pleased offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

“The thing that I love about him, wherever you put him, he finds a way to make the play the right way,” Bieniemy said at the Chiefs daily post-practice news conference. “He runs very good routes, he has a little quick twitch in him, and the kid has great hands. He’s been fun to watch and he’s been fun to work with.”