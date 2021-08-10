Chiefs rookie Trey Smith turning heads at first training camp

Brandon Zenner

St. Joseph News-Press

On Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft, Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith didn't pay much attention to the selections rolling in.

Instead, he sat back and indulged in video games waiting for his phone to ring, eventually in the sixth round to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But a player seen with talent worthy of a selection in the top two rounds dropped due to past health concerns following blood clots in his lungs early in his college career.

The Chiefs felt they had a steal now and likely feel even better less than one week from their first preseason game as he's held down the first-team snaps at right guard.

"He's done a nice job," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said when asked about Smith earning the first crack at starter reps. "He showed enough to legitimately be in that position right now. He's got to compete. We'll see how all of that goes when we get the pads on."

When asked following practice Sunday, Smith said he didn't know he'd be taking first-team reps until minutes after walking on the field for the first practice. Then and there, he established a mentality for the preseason.

"Bring it every day," Smith said. "Because at the end of the day, they have that faith and confidence in me. I have to perform on the field every day. That's my job now. So I gotta do a better job."

The rest of the starting offensive line hasn't brought as much surprise. Orlando Brown Jr. and Joe Thuney were acquired in the offseason to hold down the left side. Center Creed Humphrey was selected with the Chiefs' second pick of the second round this year. Lucas Niang was picked in the third round last year with immediate projections as a future starter at tackle, and he's benefitted from Mike Remmers battling back spasms since the start of camp.

But surprise or not, consistency and athleticism have favored Smith. In many one-on-one battles, Smith has held his own regardless of the matchup.

"Guys in the league are a lot stronger than in college. That's the first thing," Smith said, adding a laugh, when asked about making adjustments to the pro game. "And then just understanding everything we do as an offensive line is so small, so detailed and so technical that just one overstep of the foot, one hand that isn't placed properly, you could end up on your butt."

Original emotions about dropping all the way to the sixth round quickly turned into a humble motivation with the chance to join a team with back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

And it's showing on a daily basis during training camp.

"It's a certain amount of pride of being drafted to this organization, understanding what it stands for, being able to witness them win a Super Bowl in Miami a couple years back," Smith said. "So just knowing what the standard is and knowing I have the opportunity to help this team and be out there.

"I take that in the highest amount of respect and doing what I do, make sure I do it well so everyone can be successful."

Notes: Tight end Nick Keizer, who hasn't participated in training camp practice because of a back injury, was put on the reserve/retired list by the Chiefs. Veteran guard Bryan Witzmann, who started 13 games for the Chiefs in '17, practiced Sunday and was added to the roster, taking Keizer's spot.